    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP, NAVEUR/AF mission partners increase 'logistical reach' with food purchase through NATO Allies

    NAVSUP, NAVEUR/AF mission partners increase 'logistical reach' with food purchase through NATO Allies

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) a pallet of food stores from the French ship FS Marne (A 630) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 2. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 10:52
    Photo ID: 7143012
    VIRIN: 220402-N-UN585-1254
    Resolution: 6558x4372
    Size: 866.58 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP, NAVEUR/AF mission partners increase 'logistical reach' with food purchase through NATO Allies, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP, NAVEUR/AF mission partners increase 'logistical reach' with food purchase through NATO Allies

    TAGS

    Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    FS Marne

