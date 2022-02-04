NAVSUP, NAVEUR/AF mission partners increase 'logistical reach' with food purchase through NATO Allies

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) a pallet of food stores from the French ship FS Marne (A 630) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 2. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

