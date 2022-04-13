Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance repairs first CV-22 Osprey heat blanket

    Maintenance repairs first CV-22 Osprey heat blanket

    Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Staff Sgt. Cameron Lachney, 374th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.13.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental shop performed the first ever patch repair on a CV-22 Osprey spinner panel in the entire Department of Defense, from March 31 to April 6.

    The shop fixed six panels, specifically patching a heater blanket that de-ices CV-22s. This repair helped save the Air Force approximately $150,000.

    “This was a huge deal for us because it was the first-time our shop performed the repair, but it was also the first DoD wide,” said Staff Sgt. Cameron Lachney, 374th MXS electrical and environmental systems craftsman. “We were also able to showcase our amazing soldering skills.”

    To perform this task, the electrical and environmental shop had to sand down a panel until they reached the copper heat source. They then cleaned and patched any damaged segments, before getting a fiberglass cover and repainting it.

    “It’s amazing that I get to learn these new skills,” said Senior Airman Sarah O’Shea, 374th MXS electrical and environmental systems journeyman. “I feel like I’m making a really big difference. Knowing that this part will go back on a CV-22 and will work perfectly is like the ultimate cherry on top."

    With this being the first ever patch, the work the electrical and environmental shop completed could have a huge impact across the DoD.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 19:24
    Story ID: 418464
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance repairs first CV-22 Osprey heat blanket, by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Maintenance repairs first CV-22 Osprey heat blanket
    Maintenance repairs first CV-22 Osprey heat blanket
    Maintenance repairs first CV-22 Osprey heat blanket
    Maintenance repairs first CV-22 Osprey heat blanket

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT