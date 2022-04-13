Maintenance repairs first CV-22 Osprey heat blanket

The 374th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental shop performed the first ever patch repair on a CV-22 Osprey spinner panel in the entire Department of Defense, from March 31 to April 6.



The shop fixed six panels, specifically patching a heater blanket that de-ices CV-22s. This repair helped save the Air Force approximately $150,000.



“This was a huge deal for us because it was the first-time our shop performed the repair, but it was also the first DoD wide,” said Staff Sgt. Cameron Lachney, 374th MXS electrical and environmental systems craftsman. “We were also able to showcase our amazing soldering skills.”



To perform this task, the electrical and environmental shop had to sand down a panel until they reached the copper heat source. They then cleaned and patched any damaged segments, before getting a fiberglass cover and repainting it.



“It’s amazing that I get to learn these new skills,” said Senior Airman Sarah O’Shea, 374th MXS electrical and environmental systems journeyman. “I feel like I’m making a really big difference. Knowing that this part will go back on a CV-22 and will work perfectly is like the ultimate cherry on top."



With this being the first ever patch, the work the electrical and environmental shop completed could have a huge impact across the DoD.

