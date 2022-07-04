Faces of MCIPAC – Gunnery Sgt. Bruce Jones

Photo By Cpl. Alex Fairchild | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Bruce Jones, an inspections chief with Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Alex Fairchild | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Bruce Jones, an inspections chief with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, hikes after his rehabilitation on Okinawa, Japan. Jones shares his story on the establishment of his trekking group, the challenges and tragedies he faced, and the perseverance and dedication it took for him to continue his adventurous lifestyle with his group and son. (Courtesy photo by Gunnery Sgt. Bruce Jones) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan -- From not being able to walk for five months to walking 80 miles up and down the entire length of Okinawa roughly one year after his recovery, there is no stopping Gunnery Sgt. Bruce Jones.



“When you go on these kinds of treks with someone, you find out who they really are,” said Jones. “For me, it’s much more than just a hike. I’m proving people wrong with every step.”



In April 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, Gunnery Sgt. Bruce Jones manifested a safe way to keep his Marines active: he established a trekking group to connect with his Marines and spend quality time with his son.



“Initially, I started my trekking group to get my Marines to see everything Okinawa has to offer,” said Jones. “Okinawa was my first duty station as a private first class, and I wanted to be the staff non-commissioned officer I never had here to my Marines. During the COVID-19 restrictions, I could tell my Marines needed something to do. At the time, hiking was one of the safe activities, so I started the group.”



Jones explained that his love for nature spans back to his childhood. He grew up in Louisiana, where he would often spend hours in the forest. Jones said that he used these times and experiences as an emotional outlet for him, where it was just him and the woods.



The group, originally starting with five Marines, kicked off their treks by hiking Mount Ishikawa. The group quickly grew in numbers and interest as each trek explored different locations on Okinawa.



Soon, tragedy struck Jones.



In June, 2020, Jones was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident that left him with extensive internal and external injuries. Jones spent nearly five months in rehabilitation and recovery before he returned to Okinawa in October, 2020, far ahead of when he was expected to heal.



“While I was in recovery, I had a lot of people doubt me,” said Jones. “But I think I needed that. I love to prove people wrong. I needed that fire to ignite inside me to push me to reach further.”



Jones returned to Okinawa with healing injuries and a newfound passion and purpose for trekking; to spend quality time with his son.



“When I came back to Okinawa, I took on a whole new meaning and passion for trekking,” said Jones. “Although I had been bringing my son on hikes before, it became our dad and son time. I love teaching him basic survival skills such as starting a fire, purifying water and treating wounds. Things my dad taught me as a kid.”



On March 16, 2022, Jones decided to push the limits and break boundaries once again. He and two other trekkers hiked 80 miles for four days from the southernmost tip of Okinawa to the northernmost tip of Okinawa; Cape Kayan to Cape Hedo.



“It was an amazing and euphoric feeling to complete that hike,” said Jones. “When you spend this much time with others in this much pain, you find out who they really are. It was an experience that pushed each of us to our mental and physical breaking points. There was a point where something clicked in my mind, and I ran as much of the trek that I could.”



Jones explained that during the hike, he constantly checked on his fellow trekkers to make sure they were okay. He said that ensuring the wellness of his group gave him the drive to keep pushing forward step by step.



“A year ago, when I was in recovery, if you would have told me that I was going to do that trek, I would have laughed in your face,” said Jones. “It felt like the end, yet here I am, doing the things I’m doing. Still proving people wrong.”