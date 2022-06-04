A Key Enabler to Joint WarFighter Success

TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, Utah – For a two week period members of the Army Active, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers joined the civilian workforce at Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) to refine their skills while supporting munitions operations.



Regardless of manning constraints, the TEAD Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) team has been operating seven days a week, providing hot meals and extended hours at the physical fitness center without dropping their support to TEAD’s organic workforce. It’s not uncommon for the Soldiers, from the 63rd Ordnance Company out of Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) or the 118th Transportation Company (TC), 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MED) out of the Utah Army National Guard (UTARNG) to see one of the MWR team members serving breakfast at the Eagles Nest dinning hall or at the Ammo Grill diner for lunch, and back at the Eagles Nest for dinner followed by the front desk at the physical fitness center in the evening.



Despite the long hours, and hectic schedule the TEAD MWR team is the definition of commitment. “Supporting our Soldiers, their Families, civilian employees and military retirees is why we at Family & MWR exist” said Mike Andrus, the Director of the TEAD MWR.





The TEAD MWR, previously known as Special Services, has been providing support to America’s Depot since its origin in 1942. MWR’s mission has remained consistent throughout- a commitment to the well-being of the community of people who serve and stand ready to defend the nation.







