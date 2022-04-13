Service members can get charged up at NEX Lemoore

Courtesy Photo | NEX Lemoore, Calif., recently opened a new electric vehicle charging station for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NEX Lemoore, Calif., recently opened a new electric vehicle charging station for personal vehicles. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

NEX Lemoore, Calif., recently opened a new electric vehicle charging station for personal vehicles. Located in the NEX parking lot, the new ChargePoint Level II EV charging station can recharge two cars simultaneously. Drivers will pay just 26 cents per kwh to charge a vehicle, an average of 15% lower than other EV charging stations.



“Our new charging station has been very popular since it opened,” said Lisa Brennan, General Manager, NEX Lemoore. “The charging station is within walking distance of the barracks, so it is very convenient for our Sailors who live there. We are proud to be able offer this great quality of life service to the men and women aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore.”



To use the new station, drivers must set up an account at ChargePoint.com and download the ChargePoint app to their phones.



The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) operates 14 EV charging stations, located at NEX Kittery, Maine; NEX New London, Conn.; NEX Bethesda, NEX Annapolis and NEX Patuxent River, Md.; NEX Seal Beach, NEX Lemoore, NEX North Island and NEX San Diego 32nd Street and NEX San Diego Fleet Store, Calif.; and NEXCOM’s headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va.