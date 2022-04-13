Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Command Master Chief Biography

Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Joshua Gabriel is a native of Agana, Guam and graduated from Garfield High School in San Diego, California. He enlisted in the Navy in July 1994, and attended Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. After the completion of Apprenticeship Training, he received orders to Naval Air Station North Island, California and assigned as an Undesignated Airman Recruit from 1994 - 1997 in which he advanced to Storekeeper Petty Officer Third Class prior to his transfer in 1997.

His first sea tour assignment was onboard USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) from 1998 – 2002 serving as the Stores Division Leading Petty Officer (LPO), Financial Manager, Depot-level Repairable SK, and Pack-up Kit Manager in which he advanced to Petty Officer First Class prior to his transfer.

From 2002-2005, he served an Independent Duty SK tour at Construction Battalion Unit 427 (CBU 427) while he served as the Command Career Counselor. He oversaw the decommissioning of CBU 427 and stood up Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303 while serving as the Supply Officer, LPO, and the Leading Chief Petty Officer (LCPO) in 2005 and selected to Chief prior to his transfer.

His next assignment was at Forward Deployed Naval Forces Japan where he served as the Departmental LCPO and the Command Career Counselor onboard USS Vandegrift (FFG 48) from 2005 - 2006. He oversaw the hull swap with USS Mustin (DDG 89) in which he completed his tour as the Departmental LCPO from 2006 – 2008. Prior to his transfer in 2008, he was promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer and attended the Senior Enlisted Academy. He reported to Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (CNSWC) from 2008 - 2010 as the Force Logistics LCPO where he was selected as Command Senior Chief (CSC) in 2009.

In 2010, he served his first CSC/CMC assignment onboard USS Thach (FFG 43) until 2012. His subsequent Command Master Chief assignments include: USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) from 2012 - 2015; Commander, Naval Beach Group One from 2015 - 2018; Commander, Destroyer Squadron 50 and Commander, Task Force 55 from 2018 – 2020; Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain from 2020 – 2021 and he is currently serving as Naval Talent Acquisition Group Portland’s Command Master Chief.

His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (4 awards); Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (3 awards); Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (5 awards); and various service and campaign awards. He graduated from Senior Enlisted Academy, (Gray) Class 142; the CMC and Chief of the Boat Course, Class 73; and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Executive Leadership Symposium.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 14:13 Story ID: 418428 Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Command Master Chief Biography, by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.