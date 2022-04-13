Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Executive Officer Biography

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Executive Officer

    Photo By Daniel Rachal | Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Executive Officer, Cmdr. James Steele, poses...... read more read more

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Story by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Raised in Wasilla, Alaska, CDR James Steele enlisted in the Navy in 1997 as a nuclear electricians mate. While serving aboard USS Parche (SSN 683), he was accepted into the Enlisted Commissioning Program (ECP). He graduated from the University of Washington in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.  In 2009, he earned a Masters Degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University.  His sea tours include serving as the anti-submarine warfare officer aboard USS Momsen (DDG 92); reactor controls division officer aboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65); operations officer aboard USS Ford (FFG 54); and reactor training assistant aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73).   Ashore, he served as the reactor dynamics and core characteristics division director at Naval Nuclear Power School and as the rotational global force management division director for U.S. Africa Command.  His previous assignment was executive officer, USS Kansas City (LCS 22). CDR Steele assumed duties as executive officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland, on June 10, 2021.   His awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards) and various unit and campaign awards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 14:09
    Story ID: 418425
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Executive Officer Biography, by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Executive Officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #recruiting #Oregon #Portland #Sailor #recruiter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT