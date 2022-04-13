Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Commanding Officer Biography

Commander Banks is a native of Annandale, Virginia and was commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in May 2004 and was designated a naval aviator in June 2006. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Military Institute in 2004, a Master of Science degree in global leadership from the University of San Diego in 2013 and a Master of Arts degree in defense and strategic studies from the United States Naval War College in 2019. Cmdr. Banks’ operational assignments include HS-2 / HSC-12 in San Diego, Ca as the training officer and assistant operations officer, HSC-25 in Guam as the tactics officer and HSC-14 in San Diego, Ca as the training and operations officer. While stationed at the Helicopter Sea Combat Weapons School Pacific in San Diego, Ca he graduated from the Rotary Wing Weapons School at the Naval Air Warfare and Development Center in Fallon, NV. While attached to Carrier Air Wing Nine with HSC-14, Banks earned his strike lead qualification. Throughout his career he has flown over 2000 hours in the H-60F/H/S helicopters and is fully qualified in all mission areas. While at the War College, Commander Banks participated in the Halsey Alfa Advanced Research Project which employs military operations research and free-play war-gaming to examine in detail high intensity conventional warfare. Following the war college Cmdr. Banks joined the staff at the Special Operations Command Pacific in Oahu, Hi where he managed the global force management and global special operations synchronization programs for all special operations in INDOPACOM. He reported to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland in 2020 to serve as the executive officer. He assumed command of NTAG Portland on June 10, 2021.

Commander Banks is authorized to wear the Joint Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (3), the Navy Achievement Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

