Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Chief Recruiter Biography

Senior Chief Velasquez was born in Managua, Nicaragua, and raised in Los Angeles, California. In June 1999, he graduated from Belmont High School and in February 2000 enlisted in the U.S Navy. Upon completing basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, he reported to Electrician’s Mate “A” School, Great Lakes, Illinois, graduating as a distinguished military graduate.



His first duty assignment was USS Peleliu (LHA-5), homeported in San Diego, California, from October 2000 to July 2004, where he earned his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist and was promoted to Second Class Petty Officer. He completed two Western Pacific deployments in 2001 and 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



His follow-on assignments included Enlisted Recruiting Orientation Unit (ENRO) Pensacola, Florida, graduating in August 2004. Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Los Angeles from September 2004 to September 2008, where he was assigned as a recruiter and Recruiter-in-Charge (RINC) of multiple stations. He converted to Navy Counselor (Recruiter) and was promoted to First Class Petty Officer through the Recruiting Command Advancement Program (RCAP). He graduated from the Career Recruiting Force Academy (CRFA) Pensacola, Florida, in November 2008. From December 2008 to February 2013, he was assigned to NRD Houston, serving as a RINC and Zone Supervisor for the Southern Houston area. He earned his Zone Supervisor qualification and was selected for Chief Petty Officer in 2010. From February 2013 to March 2016, he was assigned to NRD Atlanta as the Division Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO) for Montgomery, Alabama, and the surrounding areas. From April 2016 to September 2019, he was assigned to NRD Seattle, serving as the Command Trainer, Recruiter Tactics Instructor, and Assistant Chief Recruiter. He is a plank owner of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest, where he served as the Director of Personnel and Operations and earned his Chief Recruiter Qualification. In September of 2019, he reported to Navy Recruiting Region THREE, as the Region Assistant Chief Recruiter. He is also a plank owner of Navy Recruiting Region Central and was the Region Assistant Chief Recruiter. In April 2021, Senior Chief Velasquez assumed the role and is currently serving as the Chief Recruiter for NTAG Portland.



Senior Chief Velasquez earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Trident University International, graduating Summa Cum Laude in December 2015. In August 2017, he graduated from the U.S Navy Senior Enlisted Academy Newport, Rhode; Class 207 Brown earning a place on the Dean’s List. He is currently attend Troy University, pursuing his Masters of Science degree in Human Resource Management.



Senior Chief Velasquez’s decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards), the Navy Good Conduct Medal (seven awards), Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and numerous unit, campaign, and service awards. He is married to Ana and has two Daughters, Ingrid and Edith.

