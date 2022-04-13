NAVSUP in Europe supports USS Donald Cook, USS The Sullivans during Copenhagen port visit

Photo By Joseph Yanik | Logisticians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | Logisticians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella and Danish sailors load USS Donald Cook March 21, 2022. Prior to pulling into port, The Sullivans and Donald Cook participated in NATO exercise Dynamic Guard Feb. 22-25 with Royal Danish Navy Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate HDMS Peter Willemoes (F362). (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

A team of logisticians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella and their mission partners supported the scheduled port visit of the USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), conducted March 21, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark.



During the port visit, they coordinated deliveries of fuel, cargo, provisions, mail and critical parts for the two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers.



The ships' presence in the Baltic Sea is a demonstration of the U.S. Navy's continued commitment to the collective defense of the European region as it reinforces the strong and historic bond between the U.S. and NATO Allies.



"Our ability to support port visits at strategically significant High North locations, such as Copenhagen, is a concrete example of NAVSUP's expanding capabilities delivering operational readiness to the Fleet where and when our Warfighters need it," said Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, NAVSUP FLCSI commanding officer. "The successful port visit also demonstrates how NAVSUP and our mission partners are enhancing logistics interoperability and engagement with our Allied navies. In this case, the Danish Navy."



While in port in Copenhagen, the ships' crew had the opportunity to partake in the rich culture of Denmark and its citizens through tours and visits to historic sights.



Prior to pulling into port, Donald Cook and The Sullivans participated in NATO exercise Dynamic Guard Feb. 22-25 with Royal Danish Navy Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate HDMS Peter Willemoes (F362). Dynamic Guard, hosted by Norway, is a biannual, multinational NATO electronic warfare exercise series designed to provide tactical training for the NATO Response Force and NATO national units. For the first time in three years, two U.S. vessels attended the Dynamic Guard exercise, in an effort to enhance the ongoing cooperation, strength and interoperability between the NATO nations and its allies.



"The continuing cooperation between NATO partners is essential to supporting peace in the region," said Cmdr. Matthew Curnen, Donald Cook commanding officer. "I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to visit Copenhagen in order to engage in meaningful talks with Danish officials."



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned commands that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.



U.S. Naval Forces Europe, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.