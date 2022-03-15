NAVSUP supports USS Donald Cook, USS The Sullivans during Copenhagen port visit

Logisticians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella and Danish sailors load USS Donald Cook March 21, 2022. Prior to pulling into port, The Sullivans and Donald Cook participated in NATO exercise Dynamic Guard Feb. 22-25 with Royal Danish Navy Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate HDMS Peter Willemoes (F362). (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
NAVSUP in Europe supports USS Donald Cook, USS The Sullivans during Copenhagen port visit
