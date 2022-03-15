Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP supports USS Donald Cook, USS The Sullivans during Copenhagen port visit [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVSUP supports USS Donald Cook, USS The Sullivans during Copenhagen port visit

    DENMARK

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Logisticians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella and Danish sailors load USS Donald Cook March 21, 2022. Prior to pulling into port, The Sullivans and Donald Cook participated in NATO exercise Dynamic Guard Feb. 22-25 with Royal Danish Navy Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate HDMS Peter Willemoes (F362). (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP supports USS Donald Cook, USS The Sullivans during Copenhagen port visit [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP supports USS Donald Cook, USS The Sullivans during Copenhagen port visit

