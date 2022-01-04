Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB

    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB

    Photo By Senior Airman Michael Bowman | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force commander, toured Goodfellow Air Force Base and experienced the 17th Training Wing mission. Pierce shared his thoughts on future intelligence training, on upholding National Defense Strategy and other Department of Defense standards, April 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:43
    Story ID: 418361
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB, by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB
    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB
    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB
    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB
    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB
    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT