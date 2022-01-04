GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force commander, toured Goodfellow Air Force Base and experienced the 17th Training Wing mission. Pierce shared his thoughts on future intelligence training, on upholding National Defense Strategy and other Department of Defense standards, April 1.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 15:43
|Story ID:
|418361
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB, by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
