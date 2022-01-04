Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force commander, toured Goodfellow Air Force Base and experienced the 17th Training Wing mission. Pierce shared his thoughts on future intelligence training, on upholding National Defense Strategy and other Department of Defense standards, April 1.

Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022