    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force commander, discusses special instruments training with 312th Training Squadron instructors at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 1, 2022. Pierce gained insight into the training that prepares students for the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:43
    Photo ID: 7139671
    VIRIN: 220401-F-ED409-1410
    Resolution: 5650x3759
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

