U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force commander, discusses special instruments training with 312th Training Squadron instructors at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 1, 2022. Pierce gained insight into the training that prepares students for the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:43 Photo ID: 7139671 VIRIN: 220401-F-ED409-1410 Resolution: 5650x3759 Size: 2.2 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce visits Goodfellow AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.