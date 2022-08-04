JBPHH Hosts Chief Board Package Workshop

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Holly Herline | 220408-N-KR702-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (April 8, 2022) Master chief petty...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Holly Herline | 220408-N-KR702-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (April 8, 2022) Master chief petty officers and senior chief petty officers from across the island of Oahu gathered at the Beeman Center onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to provide a selection board package review workshop for selection board eligible first class petty officers, April 8. The goal of the event is to provide mentorship and feedback from members who have selection board experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Holly L. Herline/Released) see less | View Image Page

Chief petty officers from across the island of Oahu gathered at the Beeman Center onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to provide a selection board package review workshop for selection board eligible first class petty officers to provide mentorship and feedback, April 8.



Sailors deemed eligible based on the results of their Navy-wide advancement exam have the opportunity to submit a letter to the board to correct any errors in their record, provide clarification or draw attention to specific achievements within their package.



“We're not here to give them secrets to the board,” said Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Command Master Chief Billy Smith. “By Navy instruction we cannot disclose what will be discussed at the board, but what we can do is coach and mentor them and ensure what they have is what the board needs to see to select them based on their career path and rating.”



NAVADMIN 072/22 announced the schedule for fiscal year 2023 selection boards for chief petty officer. Letters to the board (LTB) are due May 23 for eligible reserve Sailors and June 20 for eligible active-duty Sailors.



There were 12 master chief and senior chief petty officers that came out to provide input during the workshop that was open to eligible first class petty officers island-wide.



“This is a large fleet concentration area and we want to reach as many of those that are board eligible to get them the guidance they need,” said Smith. “We tried to get master and senior chief petty officers that have actually sat the boards or participated in them. Everyone that is here today has experience and has helped get people over the hump of making chief.”



Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jose Betancourt, who put this event together with the help of Chief Master-At-Arms Specialist Mike Langehennig, understood that not all commands have the resources or capabilities to put on an event like this and empower their Sailors with this type of mentorship.



“It means a lot to be able to get all of these resources together for first classes in the area,” said Betancourt. “We all have our personal and professional goals, and this is an opportunity to receive some advice and get as much information as we can to achieve them.”



Sailors were encouraged to bring copies of their personal data summaries, service records, evaluations and drafted LTB or career summary letters.



Reviewers were looking for accuracy in awards, qualifications and education, possible missing documents, and gaps in evaluation history, as incomplete and incorrect records can mean a missed opportunity at selection. They also provided feedback on how to highlight career progression in line with a service member’s learning and development roadmap.



“We want to make sure they have the right things up front and center in their packages,” said Smith. “For example, when it comes to awards, an impact award may say more than an end of tour award, and we're here to guide the members on what comes across stronger to the board.”



It is not a guarantee at the board as to what rating will be grading a service member’s package as some boards convene with multiple ratings being reviewed. This is why it is important to ensure that one’s package plainly and effectively conveys career progression and sustained superior performance.



The panel of reviewers included multiple command master chiefs and spanned nine rates, ensuring that candidates got the opportunity to have a diverse set of eyes on their package.



“For those that can’t make it to events like these, you can always reach out to mentors, current chain of commands, or use networking tools,” said Betancourt. “The ‘Ask the Chief’ group online is helpful and most ratings have dedicated groups which are useful for reaching out and asking questions to subject matter experts that know your rate.”



Electronic submission of selection board documents (ESSBD) is the preferred method to submit a LTB. Candidates may access ESSBD via My Navy Portal (https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/advancement-and-promotion) by logging in, navigating to the Advancement and Promotion web page and selecting the ESSBD link.



Those who are unable to submit electronically can review NAVADMIN 220/19 for alternative options or physically mail them to MyNavy Career Center.



Reserve selection boards will convene June 6 and are scheduled to adjourn June 24. Active duty selection boards will convene July 5 and are scheduled to adjourn July 29. All eligibility requirements, to include any waivers, must have final approval and be posted to the records of the candidates prior to the convening dates.



Official results from the board will be provided online via BUPERS Online to authorized command representatives prior to the release of the official results via NAVADMIN.



“If someone doesn't make it this year, hopefully they can take the experience and knowledge we gave them today and apply it again later,” said Smith. “We’re hoping to help them avoid making the same errors, empower them to move forward with direction and assemble a stronger package.”