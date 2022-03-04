USS Spruance Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | 220403-N-UJ411-1051 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 5, 2022) Lt. Ron Wade, Cmdr. Douglas Robb,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220403-N-UJ411-1051 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 5, 2022) Lt. Ron Wade, Cmdr. Douglas Robb, Cmdr. Micah Sybor, Command Master Chief Richard Meek, and Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) salute the flag while the National Anthem plays and MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to the "Raptors" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 fly overhead during a change of command ceremony held on the forecastle of Spruance. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 3, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) held a change of command ceremony on the ship’s forecastle while underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



Cmdr. Douglas Robb relieved Cmdr. Micah Sybor during a ceremony in front of Spruance’s 335-person crew while on a regularly-scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



Sybor, a Baltimore native and 2002 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, served as commanding officer since December 2020. During his command, he led the ship through the basic, integrated, and advanced phases of training in preparation for the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Carrier Strike Group’s 2022 deployment to the western Pacific. Under his leadership, SPRUANCE earned near-perfect scores during all Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) functional demonstrations and produced the highest score in the past five years of any Pacific Fleet destroyer during the Type Commander’s material inspection. His crew’s performance was recognized by earning the 2020 Chief of Naval Operations Safety Award, multiple Retention Excellence Awards, and the Navy Surgeon Blue ‘H’ Award.



Sybor’s next duty assignment is Current Action Branch Chief (J33) at EUCOM, Stuggart, Germany, where he will play an integral role in planning and executing operations throughout the European Theater.



Sybor addressed the crew for the final time as commanding officer during the ceremony, saying, “I know that if you continue to do the work that good things will happen. There is nothing more that I look forward to than news of your safe return to San Diego. Until then, stay frosty, and carry the day.”



Robb is a native of West Lafayette, Indiana graduating in 2005 from the United States Naval Academy with distinction. Prior to assuming command, he served as Spruance’s executive officer from October 2020 to December 2022.



After the formal transfer of command, Robb addressed the crew as captain for the first time. “Every Spruance Sailor is a leader of some sort, and leaders earn their luck through effort, expertise, and ethos—traits that combine into a single characteristic that has become synonymous with this ship, her crew, and our namesake: Excellence,” Robb said in his speech during the ceremony. “It is in the pursuit of excellence that we will serve as stewards of this ship, mindful of the honor it is to have our names spoken in the same sentence as the hero of the Battle of Midway.”



At sea, Robb’s past assignments include communications officer and navigator aboard USS Halsey (DDG 97), operations officer aboard USS Kidd (DDG 100), and operations officer for Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7. His staff assignments include liaison to the U.S. House of Representatives in the Navy’s Office of Legislative affairs, in the Navy Staff’s Surface Warfare Division (OPNAV N96), and as speechwriter for the Chief of Naval Operations.



Spruance is on a regularly-scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region with Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.