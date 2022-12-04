Too Cool to Miss! Exchange Shoppers Worldwide Can Enter For A Chance To Win $41,500 in Gift Cards

Courtesy Photo | The Exchange is “turning to cold” with the Procter & Gamble Tide #TurnToCold...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Exchange is “turning to cold” with the Procter & Gamble Tide #TurnToCold In-Store Sweepstakes! Now through April 30, shoppers can enter at select stores for a chance to win their share of $41,500 in @shopmyexchange gift cards! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Procter & Gamble are offering military shoppers a chance to win a $500 Exchange gift card at select stores worldwide in the P&G Tide Turn to Cold In-Store sweepstakes.



Through April 30, authorized shoppers 18 and older with in-store shopping privileges can visit participating Exchange stores and enter local drawings to win their share of $41,500 in gift cards. Eighty-three winners will each receive a $500 gift card that can be used at their local Exchange or on ShopMyExchange.com.



“This sweepstakes is too cool to miss,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “With summer right around the corner, this sweepstakes can go a long way to planning that family trip or purchasing summer essentials.”



No purchase is necessary to win, and entrants need not be present to win. Winners will be selected on or about April 30. Contact your local Exchange store for more information.



