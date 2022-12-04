AMC delivers plan to modernize OIB at House Depot Caucus Reception

WASHINGTON – The legislative movers and shakers who shape the future of the Army’s Organic Industrial Base heard from Army leaders about the service’s impending requirements for a modernized OIB to support and sustain the future force, April 7 in Washington, D.C.



Rep. Blake Moore and Rep. Cheri Bustos hosted Army leaders on Capitol Hill as co-chairs of the House Military Depot Caucus. The Honorable Doug Bush, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, and Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, delivered remarks and provided caucus members and staff an update on OIB modernization and readiness.



The reception marked the rollout of the OIB Modernization Implementation Plan . Daly thanked the caucus members for their continued advocacy and for their leadership in regard to authorizations and appropriations in support of the Army’s OIB.



“What you’re going to see here is a culmination of 18 months of work,” Daly said. “I am proud today to share the initial rollout of the Army’s OIB Modernization Implementation Plan.”



The Army’s OIB MIP, led by AMC, in partnership with ASA(ALT), provides a deliberate and comprehensive roadmap to modernizing the OIB through an Army investment of $16 billion at 23 OIB sites over the course of 15 years. Through the strategic investment the Army will modernize the 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants that manufacture and reset equipment, generating readiness and operational capability throughout Army formations.



“We’re focused on processes, facilities, equipment, and the workforce itself,” Daly said. “But also data, information technology as well as data and cyber resilience.”



Critical to those modernization efforts, Daly also listed the need for minimizing human exposure to hazards through robotics and remote-operating processes, reducing single points of failures and dependence on foreign suppliers, as well as micro processing and microchip production.



The House Depot caucus, comprised of a bipartisan group of House of Representative members, is dedicated to policy issues that affect military industrial facilities and educates other members of Congress on matters of importance to the military community, as well as advocate for necessary changes in policy.



“Collaboration with industry, with consulting companies, with academia -- our plan provides a deliberate and comprehensive roadmap to ready a 21st-century capability,” Daly said of what will make this plan a successful one.



Following breakfast, AMC leadership participated in a number of member office calls as well as a round table with Senate Armed Services Committee and professional staff members.

