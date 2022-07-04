Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC delivers plan to modernize OIB at House Depot Caucus Reception

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Gen. Ed. Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, delivered remarks at a House Depot Caucus Reception April 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC delivers plan to modernize OIB at House Depot Caucus Reception, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

