We Are MSC: Marine Transportation Specialist Sean Blanco

Sean Blanco is a Marine Transportation Specialist (MTS) with Military Sealift Command Atlantic in Norfolk, Va. He retired from the United States Army as a cargo specialist in 2018, after serving 24 years of active duty service. He joined MSCLANT in 2021.

A native of the Philippines, I immigrated to the United States, with my mother, at the tender age of 17. Upon our arrival, we moved in with my father, who had arrived the U.S. ahead of us in order to set up residency, in Dale City, Calif., where I lived for a short period of time before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1994. For the next 24 years, I served in the Transportation Corps as a cargo specialist. While serving in the military, I earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in homeland security. On June 2018, I retired from active duty as a sergeant first class. Directly after retirement, I was hired by the Port of Virginia as an assistant operations manager at Virginia International Gateway, located along the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth, Va.



One of my goals after retiring from military service was to continue serving my country as a civilian; so after a few months of working for the Port of Virginia, I applied to various U.S. Department of Defense and Federal Government positions. On June 2019, I was hired by Military Surface and Deployment Distribution Command (SDDC), Scott Air Force Base, Ill., as a marine cargo specialist with the 831st Transportation Battalion, Qatar Detachment. I was under the employment of SDDC for two years before MSCLANT hired me as a marine transportation specialist. I was chosen for this position because of my wealth of knowledge in transportation and my years of experience working directly with MSC, coordinating vessel port visits, port surveys, and diplomatic clearances in Qatar. Being employed at MSCLANT affords me the opportunity to further expand both my knowledge and experience in the field of marine transportation.



What is your name, job title, and area command assigned?

My name is Sean Blanco; I’m a marine transportation specialist, assigned to Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT) in Norfolk, Va.



When did you join the MSC Atlantic and what is unique about your job and duties?

I joined MSCLANT on July 18, 2021. The most unique part about my job and duties is that my work extends outside of the office. Being outside, gives me the chance to visit ships and interact with people, face to face, which is a better form of communication than phone calls or emails when dealing with complex details or sensitive topics.



Describe a typical work day?

I typically start my day by updating the command’s daily ship report with the current status and location of MSC vessels in MSCLANT’s area of operation. I then send the updated report to the staff duty officer and essential personnel who require situational awareness of MSC vessels in the AO. Next, on my day’s agenda, is answering emails and phone calls, more specifically, coordinating with vessel masters who may need support in bunkering, crew assistance, and sending sail orders, just to name a few. On occasion, I am responsible for conducting port visits and site surveys aboard MSC vessels that are in layberth in the Hampton Roads area, coordinating vessel arrivals and departures, along with being physically on site to provide any assistance needed by vessel masters and crew.



What is the best thing about working at MSCLANT?

One of the best things about working for MSCLANT is, hands down, the people who are always professional and willing to impart their knowledge to new employees. For these reasons, I was able make a smooth transition from working for the Army to the Navy. Additionally, working for MSCLANT, I’m in the forefront of supporting the Navy’s warfighters and personnel downrange. Knowing that, keeps me on my toes every day.



What is the most challenging part about working at MSCLANT?

Having worked for the Army for more than two decades, I had to first become accustomed to using and understanding Navy terminology. Likewise, having only worked with strategic sealift ships in the past, I had to quickly familiarize myself with the entire list of MSC ships, more specifically, special mission ships and tanker ships. In truth, I’m in a constant state of learning because MSCLANT’s role in supporting the fleet is wide and vast – all of which makes me very happy because there is never a dull moment working for MSCLANT.



What would you tell others who are interested in joining MSCLANT?

MSCLANT is a great organization to work for because it provides a lot opportunities to excel and advance. I am constantly learning new things, and I love the idea of providing support to our downrange personnel. Having deployed multiple times throughout my Army career, I know firsthand how important MSCLANT’s mission is to the warfighter. As an employee with MSCLANT, you have an important role to play – no matter what position you hold.



If you want to be a part of an organization that is making a difference every day, look no further – MSCLANT is the place to be.