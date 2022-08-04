Courtesy Photo | The Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team recognized U.S. Army Spc. Robert Jones as the brigade’s “Soldier of the Week” for the week of April 4, 2022. see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team recognized U.S. Army Spc. Robert Jones as the brigade’s “Soldier of the Week” for the week of April 4, 2022.



“This is a very nice, unexpected gesture,” Jones said. “I really appreciate my chain of command noticing my work and recommending me for this honor.”



Jones is a human resources specialist assigned to the Forsyth-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment.



As a human resources specialist, Jones plays a crucial role assisting fellow Soldiers progress in their Army careers. Human resources specialists fulfill service requests such as processing evaluations, awards, promotion packets, and other form of administrative paperwork that ensure unit and Soldier readiness.



In his civilian capacity, Jones is a security advisor for an online financial company.



Jones’ chain of command commended him for his eagerness to serve his community and flexibility to respond to unexpected missions. Since 2020, Jones has activated twice for COVID relief operations for a total of six months.



Jones is a resident of Lithonia, Georgia, and enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard in September 2018.



“Spc. Jones is a great example of how hard work beats talent when talent does not work hard,” said Staff Sgt. Sarda Harvey, Jones’ section sergeant at 2-121 IN. “His work ethic sets him apart from his peers.”