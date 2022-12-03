Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team “Soldier of the Week” for the week of April 4, 2022

    FORSYTH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    The Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team recognized U.S. Army Spc. Robert Jones as the brigade’s “Soldier of the Week” for the week of April 4, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 15:09
    Photo ID: 7134123
    VIRIN: 220408-Z-ZZ000-1001
    Resolution: 529x608
    Size: 129.07 KB
    Location: FORSYTH, GA, US 
    Hometown: LITHONIA, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team “Soldier of the Week” for the week of April 4, 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team recognized U.S. Army Spc. Robert Jones as the brigade&rsquo;s &ldquo;Soldier of the Week&rdquo; for the week of April 4, 2022

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    National Guard

