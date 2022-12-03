The Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team recognized U.S. Army Spc. Robert Jones as the brigade’s “Soldier of the Week” for the week of April 4, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 15:09
|Photo ID:
|7134123
|VIRIN:
|220408-Z-ZZ000-1001
|Resolution:
|529x608
|Size:
|129.07 KB
|Location:
|FORSYTH, GA, US
|Hometown:
|LITHONIA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team “Soldier of the Week” for the week of April 4, 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
