167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2022

Staff Sgt. Whitney Salisbury is a maintenance production manager for the 167th Maintenance Group and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for April 2022.



As a maintenance production manager, Salisbury is responsible for developing plans and establishing production schedules to meet 167 AW mission requirements. She prepares weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual utilization schedules for known maintenance, operational mission and training requirements. She also coordinates with base activities to ensure support is available to meet schedules.



Though Salisbury, is assigned to the plans, scheduling and documentation function, recently, she has been assisting in the maintenance operation center.



“Staff Sgt. Salisbury has proven herself as an outstanding asset to the unit. Her willingness to step outside of her comfort zone by not only working outside of her [Air Force Specialty Code] on orders in the maintenance operations center, but also accepting state active duty orders after only being in the unit for a couple weeks, shows her eagerness to expand her knowledge,” said Master Sgt. Devin Faircloth, a maintenance management production specialist for the 167th Maintenance Operation Flight. “In addition to her impeccable work ethic, she also has a phenomenally upbeat attitude, to the point that I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in a bad mood, and that proves infectious to anyone that has any interactions with her.”



Hometown: McDowell, KY



Job Title: Maintenance Production Manager/Maintenance Operation Controller



How long have you served in the unit? 2 years



My job here is important because: we support the maintenance mission and ensure the mission is accomplished without injury or loss of life and equipment.



Civilian job: N/A



Education: High school



Hobbies: Being outside and spending time with my kids



Goals: I wish to gain a full time position here on base and grow through the ranks.



I am proudest of: being able to be there for my team when they need me.



People may be surprised to know this about me: I have bad days too!



The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: going on state active duty orders to Charleston to support Work Force West Virginia.



One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Negativity has no place in the work place. Always bring a positive attitude and the rest will follow.



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: You can do it. Sometimes you will be challenged and pushed out of your comfort zone. My best advice is to embrace it, do your best, learn from your mistakes, and trust the process. Remember everything you’re learning and who you’re learning from so you’ll know how to lead when it’s your turn.



The best thing about working with my team is: Knowing that we are a team and are in this together. I love that any questions I have are taken seriously. I know I can trust that my team wants the best for me as I do for them.

