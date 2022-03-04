Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2022

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Whitney Salisbury is a maintenance production manager for the 167th Maintenance Group and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for April 2022.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:33
    Photo ID: 7133872
    VIRIN: 220403-Z-PU513-2002
    Resolution: 3336x5004
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2022, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167AW
    Airman Spotlight

