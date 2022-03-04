Staff Sgt. Whitney Salisbury is a maintenance production manager for the 167th Maintenance Group and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for April 2022.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:33
|Photo ID:
|7133872
|VIRIN:
|220403-Z-PU513-2002
|Resolution:
|3336x5004
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2022, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2022
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT