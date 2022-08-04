Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein OAW civilian volunteers earn recognition

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, GERMANY

    04.08.2022

    Story by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Civilian volunteers from Operation Allies Welcome were recognized at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 5, 2022. The volunteers were presented with letters of appreciation and a commander’s coin for their outstanding efforts during OAW.

