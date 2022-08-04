Civilian volunteers from Operation Allies Welcome were recognized at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 5, 2022. The volunteers were presented with letters of appreciation and a commander’s coin for their outstanding efforts during OAW.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 06:23
|Story ID:
|418105
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, DE
This work, Ramstein OAW civilian volunteers earn recognition, by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
