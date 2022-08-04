Ramstein OAW civilian volunteers earn recognition

Civilian volunteers from Operation Allies Welcome were recognized at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 5, 2022. The volunteers were presented with letters of appreciation and a commander’s coin for their outstanding efforts during OAW.

