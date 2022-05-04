Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein OAW civilian volunteers earn recognition

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Civilian volunteers for Operation Allies Welcome pose for a photo with Col. Denny Davies, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 5, 2022. The volunteers were presented with letters of appreciation and a commander’s coin in recognition of their outstanding efforts during OAW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 06:22
    Photo ID: 7133058
    VIRIN: 220405-F-GK375-318
    Resolution: 5255x3096
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein OAW civilian volunteers earn recognition, by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Recognition
    Awards ceremony
    OAR
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Operation Allies Welcome
    OAW

