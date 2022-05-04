Ramstein OAW civilian volunteers earn recognition

Civilian volunteers for Operation Allies Welcome pose for a photo with Col. Denny Davies, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 5, 2022. The volunteers were presented with letters of appreciation and a commander’s coin in recognition of their outstanding efforts during OAW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
