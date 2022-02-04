Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard visits 119 Wing

Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visited the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo N.D., on April 2.



The command chief visited the base to observe wing missions up-close, greet and mentor Airmen, and to conduct a base wide town hall-style briefing to answer questions and inform the Airmen.



Williams met with Rising 6 enlisted members and shared his experience and advice for Airmen to participate in leadership opportunities and develop their military careers.



The Rising 6 is an enlisted leadership and development organization made up of E-1 through E-6 Airmen with 10 years of service or less.



Williams held the town hall-style briefing during his tour of the 119th Wing, providing a message focused on ready forces, people, and health of the force.



Airmen gathered in the base hangar for the informal briefing and were encouraged to use the opportunity to ask Williams questions they had for him, as the top enlisted leader in the Air National Guard.



Williams shared that our people make the difference. They are what makes our nation strong.



“We must empower at the lowest level,” said Williams. “We must educate those who lead, officers and enlisted, so they understand the why. They must understand the why in the mission.”



Williams stressed the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve offer additional skills through service member’s civilian careers. This exchange of skills provides benefits to both the total force and in the member’s home communities.



He told the Airmen change is part of military service and more changes will be coming throughout their careers.



“We must embrace change,” said Williams. “We must constantly evolve.”



Williams left the Airmen with his theme of empowerment throughout his interactive events on the base, as he repeatedly encouraged all Airmen to be proactive in their service and their careers in the Air National Guard.

