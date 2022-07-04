MILITARY STAR Pays Off More than $38,000 in Holiday Bills in Annual Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | Congratulations to the 40 winners of the MILITARY STAR Your Holiday Bill Is on Us...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Congratulations to the 40 winners of the MILITARY STAR Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes! The winners received more than $38,000 in prizes, including the five grand-prize winners who had their entire holiday bills paid off—nearly $16,000! Pictured left to right: 377th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Jason Vattioni, MILITARY STAR Your Holiday Bill Is on Us grand-prize winner retired Air Force Capt. Robert Stealey, and Kirtland BX General Manager Daniel Enderle at the prize presentation at the Kirtland Air Force Base Exchange. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – An Air Force captain in Texas, a Marine in Japan, a retired Army captain in Guam, a retired Air Force captain in New Mexico and a military spouse in South Korea all used their MILITARY STAR® card for everyday savings late last year—and got a big holiday surprise.



The five members of the military community were the grand-prize winners in the eighth-annual MILITARY STAR Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes and had nearly $16,000 in holiday bills paid in full. During November and December, shoppers worldwide automatically earned an entry in the sweepstakes every time they used their card.



“I’ve had my MILITARY STAR card for over 21 years,” said grand-prize winner retired Army Capt. Genelyn Paz, who received her prize in a presentation at the Andersen Air Force Base Exchange in Guam.



The grand-prize winners were each enjoying everyday MILITARY STAR discounts when they made their winning purchases—three were dining at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants, where they received 10% off their purchases, and two were saving 5 cents per gallon as they filled up at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel stations.



“I use MILITARY STAR at the commissary, at restaurants and for gas,” said Air Force Capt. Matthew Wetmore, whose winning purchase came when he was grabbing lunch at an Exchange Jimmy John’s at Fort Hood.



Wetmore’s card balance was below the grand-prize minimum of $2,500, so he received a statement credit in that amount. He plans to use his prize to purchase a new laptop, as well as to help fund a trip through American Forces Travel, which also accepts MILITARY STAR.



Other grand-prize winners were:

• Retired Air Force Capt. Robert Stealey, who was presented with his prize at the Kirtland BX.

• Army Veteran spouse Kyeongmi Ko, who received her prize at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Exchange.

• Marine Master Sgt. Gustavo Tijerina at Kadena Air Base.



In addition to the five grand-prize winners, the sweepstakes awarded $1,000 statement credits to 10 second-place winners and $500 statement credits to 25 third-place winners—for a total of more than $38,000. Since the sweepstakes began, MILITARY STAR has paid off more than $320,000 in balances for members of the military community.



“Our service members and their families, past and present, make enormous sacrifices for their country,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “It’s a thrill for MILITARY STAR to honor and thank these heroes with the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes.”



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. In addition to the restaurant and fuel discounts, benefits of the card include:



• 2% in rewards points earned with purchases.

• 10% off all first-day purchases.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.49%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• 0%-interest $1,000 Military Clothing Plan for active-duty, Guard and Reserve service members.



The card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information or to apply for a card, visit any military exchange or MyECP.com.



