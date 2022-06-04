Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable Departs Sydney

    Frank Cable Departs Sydney Australia

    Photo By Seaman Wendy Arauz | SYDNEY (April 6, 2022) – Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Christian Freda, from Port

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    04.06.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed Sydney, Australia, April 6.

    Sydney was Frank Cable’s second port visit since departing her homeport of Guam, March 1, 2022. Frank Cable and her crew of nearly 500 Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners arrived in the New South Wales city at the end of March.

    While in Sydney, Frank Cable hosted various members of the Royal Australian Navy, including RAN Vice Adm. Michael Noonan, Chief of Navy Australia, and RAN sailors assigned to the HMAS Kuttabul.

    "Our crew enjoyed the unique opportunity to visit the beautiful and iconic city of Sydney," said Capt. Albert Alarcon, Frank Cable's commanding officer. "And it was an honor to host Vice Adm. Noonan onboard our ship. We enjoyed the opportunity to present our submarine tender's expeditionary capabilities and reinforce our strong relationship with the Royal Australian Navy."
    This deployment is the ship’s second patrol since turning over lead maintenance activity responsibilities with her sister ship, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), in September 2021.

    Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

    For more information about Frank Cable visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FrankCableAS40.

    Frank Cable Departs Sydney Australia
    Frank Cable Departs Sydney Australia
    Frank Cable Departs Sydney Australia
    Frank Cable Departs Sydney Australia
    Frank Cable Departs Sydney Australia

