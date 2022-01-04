The 730th Air Mobility Squadron hosted a week-long professional development course called Project Enigma, which focused on retention while building supervisor-Airmen relationships, March 28 to April 1.



“This workshop’s goals are boosting retention, improving culture, fostering meaningful relationships Airmen can leverage in a time of need,” said Master Sgt. Brett Kiser, 730th AMS passenger services superintendent. “I would recommend this course to arm our supervisors and Airmen with the communication skills they need to succeed, as leaders and people. This workshop invests in human capital which is our most vital resource in the Air Force.”



This was the first Project Enigma class in the Pacific Air Forces and was targeted to senior airman and staff sergeants. The workshop focused on experimental learning to help build communication skills to develop healthy relationships.



“Being able to workshop this with other individuals from all different aspects of the Air Force, different jobs and everything, is amazing,” said Staff Sgt. Logan Whitehill, 374th Force Support Squadron Official Mail Center NCO in charge. “It was also a volunteer class, and everyone is eager to learn and improve themselves. It was a really good atmosphere to learn in.”



All students in the ten-person course provided positive feedback for the instructors and the 730th AMS plans to host this event again in the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 19:50 Story ID: 417993 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota hosts first Project Enigma class, by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.