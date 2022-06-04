Big Prizes for Little Heroes! Exchange Giving Away More Than $9,000 in Toys and Gift Cards for Military Kids

Courtesy Photo | Special prizes for special heroes! @shopmyexchange is doing #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Special prizes for special heroes! @shopmyexchange is doing #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild big this year! Enter for a chance to win more than $1,500 in the hottest toys and more than $7,000 in Exchange gift cards. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military kids are front and center during the month of April. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering military children a chance to win hot and trending toys during Month of the Military Child—giving away more than $9,000 in prizes for America’s youngest heroes.



Through April 30, authorized shoppers can enter to win one of 60 toys with a total value of more than $1,500.



Toys included in the giveaway are:



• Nerf Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD 8 (five prizes, $21.95 each)

• Play-Doh Vet Set (five prizes, $16.95 each)

• Raya Noi and Ongi Doll (five prizes, $27.95 each)

• Monopoly Discover (five prizes, $21.95 each)

• Rockalots Big Wags (five prizes, $27.95 each)

• Peppa’s Jet (five prizes, $22.95 each)

• Little Laughs Cookie Monster (five prizes, $10.95 each)

• Spidey and His Amazing Friends Spidey Web Slinger (five prizes, $16.95 each)

• Avengers Mech Strike Cap Strikeshot Shield (five prizes, $22.95 each)

• Frozen Olaf (five prizes, $10.95 each)

• Leap Frog 2 in 1 Leap Top Touch (five prizes, $34.95 each)

• McLaren Push Car (five prizes, $99 each)



The giveaways don’t stop there. Popular toy brands Cra-Z-Art, JAKKS Pacific, Basic Fun, Just Play, Mattel, Aurora World, Magformers and Optimum Fulfillment are sponsoring a gift card giveaway for military children. Thirty-one Exchange gift cards valued at $250 each are up for grabs through April 30.



“The Exchange is all in to give back to military children during this special month,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “It’s important for Americans to honor the children of Warfighters. They serve too!”



Authorized shoppers 18 and older, including honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter both sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to win. Drawings will take place in May.



Military families can find Month of the Military Child sweepstakes information, child exclusive deals, event details and more on the Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.



