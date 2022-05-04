NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $200K NROTC Scholarship to Bellingham Senior

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jessica Vargas | BELLINGHAM Wash. - Cmdr. Clinton Blankenship, Executive Officer of Navy Talent...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jessica Vargas | BELLINGHAM Wash. - Cmdr. Clinton Blankenship, Executive Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, awards Squalicum High School Senior Benjamin Latta a $200K Navy Reserve Officers Corps Scholarship during a presentation ceremony at Squalicum Highschool. Selected applicants for the Navy ROTC Scholarship Program are awarded scholarships through a highly competitive national selection process, and receive full tuition, books stipend, educational fees and other financial benefits at many of the country's leading colleges and universities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas) see less | View Image Page

Benjamin Latta, a high school senior and native of Bellingham, Wash., was recently awarded a Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Program Scholarship during a presentation ceremony at Squalicum High School in Bellingham.

The NRTC Scholarship, valued at $200k, offers students the opportunity to earn a degree and develop valuable leadership and management skills needed to lead high-performing teams while enjoying the benefits of an exciting career. Selected applicants receive full tuition, books stipend, educational fees, and other financial benefits at many of the country’s leading colleges and universities.

Cmdr. Clinton Blankenship, Executive Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest traveled to Bellingham from Seattle to formally recognize this achievement and present the “big check” to Latta in front of family and school staff members.

“I was honored to present this scholarship to such a stand-out deserving student and Future Sailor. I am extremely proud of Ben and his family, along with all of the amazing staff at Squalicum High School. In a competitive process, he represents exactly what the Navy is looking for and I look forward to seeing his future accomplishments.”

Latta said he feels fortunate to have been selected for this prestigious scholarship. “I am extraordinarily grateful for this opportunity, and thankful for those who blazed the trail and came before me. I am looking forward to making a difference in the world and actually tangibly helping people, and working alongside like-minded and strong willed individuals.”

Latta continues his family’s legacy of military service.

“I have always known that I wanted to join the military,” says Latta. “My mother was a Hospital Corpsman 2nd class, and my grandfather was a Navy bombardier/navigator in Korea and Vietnam so they definitely had an influence on me, and I am proud to follow in their footsteps.”

He expressed appreciation to his parents and school staff and offered a piece of advice to anyone who is interested in applying for a NROTC scholarship.

“My best advice would be to get after it,” says Latta. “Get excited about what opportunities the program will afford you and use that to draw inspiration and motivation to make an application that will knock it out of the park.”

Upon high school graduation, Latta will attend the University of Idaho and study Mechanical Engineering.

“Benjamin Latta gives 150% all the time,” said Miguel Perez, Squalicum High School Principal. “Fortitude, grit, and determination are all words that come to mind when I think about the type of student he represents. This scholarship is well-deserved and we here at Squalicum High School could not be more proud of his accomplishments.”