BELLINGHAM Wash. - Cmdr. Clinton Blankenship, Executive Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, awards Squalicum High School Senior Benjamin Latta a $200K Navy Reserve Officers Corps Scholarship during a presentation ceremony at Squalicum Highschool. Selected applicants for the Navy ROTC Scholarship Program are awarded scholarships through a highly competitive national selection process, and receive full tuition, books stipend, educational fees and other financial benefits at many of the country's leading colleges and universities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7127198 VIRIN: 220330-N-IW288-0003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 905.56 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $200K NROTC Program Scholarship to Bellingham Senior, by CPO Jessica Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.