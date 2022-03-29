Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $200K NROTC Program Scholarship to Bellingham Senior

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jessica Vargas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    BELLINGHAM Wash. - Cmdr. Clinton Blankenship, Executive Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, awards Squalicum High School Senior Benjamin Latta a $200K Navy Reserve Officers Corps Scholarship during a presentation ceremony at Squalicum Highschool. Selected applicants for the Navy ROTC Scholarship Program are awarded scholarships through a highly competitive national selection process, and receive full tuition, books stipend, educational fees and other financial benefits at many of the country's leading colleges and universities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $200K NROTC Program Scholarship to Bellingham Senior, by CPO Jessica Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $200K NROTC Scholarship to Bellingham Senior

    Scholarship
    NROTC
    Navy Recruiting

