NAS Pensacola Security Department Sailor Takes Career to Next Level

Photo By Joshua Cox | Master-at-Arms 1st Class April Carmickle, who was a veterinary technician before...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Cox | Master-at-Arms 1st Class April Carmickle, who was a veterinary technician before joining the Navy, said she always desired to serve, and enlisting in the Navy was an avenue for her to accomplish her personal and professional goals. The Rocky Mount, N.C., native currently serves with the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Security Department and was recently selected to become a limited duty officer (LDO). see less | View Image Page

Master-at-Arms 1st Class April Carmickle joined the Navy 8 years ago at the age of 23 after earning two college degrees.



The Rocky Mount, N.C., native currently serves with the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Security Department and was recently selected to become a limited duty officer (LDO).



Carmickle, who was a veterinary technician before joining the Navy, said she always desired to serve, and enlisting in the Navy was an avenue for her to accomplish her personal and professional goals.



“I felt an overwhelming calling to serve and protect,” she said. “God thankfully placed people in my life who guided me to join the Navy.”



Carmickle studied criminal justice in college, sparking an interest in Navy law enforcement.



“I wanted a career field that would allow me to use what I have already learned and gain more experience towards what I am working on,” Carmickle said.



Carmickle said as a master-at-arms with the Security Department she enjoys “helping people through some of their worst life experiences.”



“Usually if you’re interacting with me, you’re not having a good day,” she said.



It’s important to show people love, empathy, patience and grace through that experience, she explained.



“MA1 Carmickle is a very talented self-starter — she is very organized,” said Master-at-Arms Senior Chief Petty Officer Christopher Upton, senior enlisted leader, NAS Pensacola Security Department. “Her ability to learn quickly makes her stand out as a first class petty officer. She is focused on ensuring the Sailors under her have everything they need to be successful.”



Upton said Carmickle leads by example and makes herself available for junior Sailors.



“She mentors her Sailors and pushes them to do well — as evident by the number of Sailors the Security Department advances through the Meritorious Advancement Program and the Navy Advancement Cycle,” Upton said. “She works to better herself by completing college classes and educating herself on Navy policies and instructions.”



Upton said Carmickle has volunteered to serve in several critical roles while assigned to NAS Pensacola.



“MA1 Carmickle was assigned to be the Command Management Equal Opportunity Program manager after being onboard a short time,” he said. “Without hesitation, she took ownership of the program and has performed admirably.”



She also assumed the position of Installation Physical Security Officer with zero knowledge or experience, Upton said.



“She educated herself on the Physical Security Program policies and instructions,” he said. “She improved the program’s inspections scores from a 43 percent to a 93 percent within one year with very little oversight. The Physical Security Plan she wrote is used by Commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) as the template for all installations in the region to use.”



Carmickle, who enjoys hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming and exploring caves and waterfalls, said she is nervous and excited about her new journey to become a limited duty officer.



She said the love of her professional community and a calling from God motivated her to submit an LDO package.



Carmickle, who is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in emergency management, said the LDO selection process has been very intense, but is confident her hard work will pay off.



“Since I am an E-6, first I had to pass the Chief exam,” she said. “Then I had to put together a package summarizing my career, ensure all of my electronic records were good and nothing was missing, and complete three appraisal boards — those were the hardest. They usually lasted a few hours, and you were asked a wide range of questions that you needed to answer confidently.”



Carmickle said she recommends fellow Sailors stay on top of professional military education in order to progress in the Navy.



“When you work on a Navy Personnel Qualification Standard (PQS), complete each line item on your fundamentals by reading the references and writing notes,” she said. “That is how you learn your job and study for advancement simultaneously.”



Upton said Carmickle will definitely be a success in the Navy’s officer community.



“The Navy certainly got this one right,” Upton said. “I have told her and only one other first class petty officer in my 26 year career that I would be happy to serve under them as my Security Officer. MA1 Carmickle has documented sustained superior performance as a first class petty officer. She will make a fine Naval officer.”