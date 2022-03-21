Master-at-Arms 1st Class April Carmickle serves with the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Security Department and was recently selected to become a limited duty officer (LDO). The love of her professional community and a calling from God motivated her to submit an LDO package.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 09:24
|Photo ID:
|7126280
|VIRIN:
|220321-N-IT398-4978
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Security Department Sailor Takes Career to Next Level [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Security Department Sailor Takes Career to Next Level
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT