Open Detonations to Resume at Tooele Army Depot-South

TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, Utah – Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) will resume open detonation operations on TEAD-South beginning April 1. These operations are permitted to run annually from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Apr. 1 to Oct. 31 (weather permitting.).



TEAD-South is located in the Rush Valley of Tooele County and consists of 19,364 acres about 17 miles south of Tooele and 17 miles west of Eagle Mountain. The open detonation area is located on the southeast corner of TEAD-South.



Open detonation reduces TEAD’s unusable munition stocks, freeing up valuable conventional munitions storage space at an accelerated rate, improving readiness for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. Safety is the most important consideration while conducting open detonations. Strict observance of proven open detonation procedures has resulted in an excellent safety record being earned by the personnel who have helped to destroy millions of pounds of obsolete or unstable munitions safely over the decades at numerous Department of Defense installations.



For more information, residents can call the Tooele Army Depot detonation hotline at 435-833-3300. TEAD will post weekly detonation schedules on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/people/Tooele-Army-Depot/100064793078107/).



Media interested in additional information should contact the TEAD Public Affairs Office at 435-833-2854. If calling after-hours, call 435-841-4426

About TEAD: The Tooele Army Depot, America’s Depot, was established in 1942 and has committed itself to readiness and rapid munitions response for America’s allies and Warfighters for more than 79 years. From production to destruction, TEAD stores, maintains, ships, receives, modifies maintains and demilitarizes conventional munitions. The depot specializes in ammunition equipment prototype design, development, fabrication and fielding.

