MONTH OF MILITARY CHILD: Children of eligible commissary shoppers can help save environment, enter contest for chance to win $25 gift card

Courtesy Photo | Children of authorized commissary shoppers can help save the environment and enter to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Children of authorized commissary shoppers can help save the environment and enter to win a chance at a $25 gift card in the Defense Commissary Agency’s Month of the Military Child contest April 1-30. see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Marketing Directorate





FORT LEE, Va. – Children of authorized commissary shoppers can help save the environment and enter to win a chance at a $25 gift card in the Defense Commissary Agency’s Month of the Military Child contest April 1-30.



“Our military youth experience many sacrifices associated with living in military families – moving from place to place and in many instances watching a parent deploy,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “During April, the Month of the Military Child, we celebrate our military families and applaud their children for the adversity they’ve overcome.”



This year, DeCA is using an Earth Day theme with the tagline, “One world. One chance. Make it great for them.” to engage children of eligible commissary shoppers from Kindergarten through 12th grade along with their parents, caregivers or teachers.



More information and full rules of the contest can be found on www.shop.commissaries.com/militarychild. The following is a short summary of contest requirements:



• Photos. Participants must upload a photo of their child completing one of the elements on the Month of the Military Child Passport to https://shop.commissaries.com/militarychild for a chance to win a $25 Commissary Gift Card. Photos with copyrights will not be accepted. Each passport activity asks that the child complete an element that makes the world a better place in one or more of the following areas: 1) Recycling, 2) Composting, 3) Reusing a grocery bag or 4) Planting



• Passports can be downloaded at https://shop.commissaries.com/militarychild and parents, teachers or other adult can verify completion of those activities by signing and dating the activity. Participants with one or more completed elements can visit their commissary to receive a Certificate of Participation from their commissary representative



• Timeline. Photos must be uploaded no later than 5 p.m., EST, April 29, 2022



• Eligibility. Only children of authorized commissary patrons in grades K – 12 – one entry per household – can participate in the contest. DeCA employees and family members are not eligible



• Certificate of Participation. Parents showing a completed passport can obtain a Certificate of Participation from store personnel



• Deadline. Winners will be notified by email no later than May 31, and gift cards will be mailed to the winner’s address



“I cannot wait to see some of their contest passports,” Saucedo said. “This contest is a wonderful way to honor our military children and encourage their responsibility for taking care of the environment.”

-DeCA-



About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.