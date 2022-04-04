MONTH OF MILITARY CHILD: Children of eligible commissary shoppers can help save environment, enter contest for chance to win $25 gift card

Children of authorized commissary shoppers can help save the environment and enter to win a chance at a $25 gift card in the Defense Commissary Agency’s Month of the Military Child contest April 1-30.
