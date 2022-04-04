Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MONTH OF MILITARY CHILD: Children of eligible commissary shoppers can help save environment, enter contest for chance to win $25 gift card

    MONTH OF MILITARY CHILD: Children of eligible commissary shoppers can help save environment, enter contest for chance to win $25 gift card

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Children of authorized commissary shoppers can help save the environment and enter to win a chance at a $25 gift card in the Defense Commissary Agency’s Month of the Military Child contest April 1-30.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 07:25
    Photo ID: 7123991
    VIRIN: 220404-O-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MONTH OF MILITARY CHILD: Children of eligible commissary shoppers can help save environment, enter contest for chance to win $25 gift card, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MONTH OF MILITARY CHILD: Children of eligible commissary shoppers can help save environment, enter contest for chance to win $25 gift card

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    Month of Military Child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT