Representing ASC, 405th AFSB operations NCOIC selected by AMC to be recognized

Photo By Cameron Porter | Army Sgt. 1st Class Samara Burnett, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Army Sgt. 1st Class Samara Burnett, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s operations directorate noncommissioned officer in charge, was U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s representative for the U.S. Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Army Graphic) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – An essential part of the “People First” philosophy at U.S. Army Materiel Command is to ensure employees receive recognition for excellence in performance. Recently, AMC announced its Employee of the Quarter program honorees for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.



Representing U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Sgt. 1st Class Samara Burnett was selected as one of 11 employees recognized by AMC for their outstanding work performance while progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention and improving employee engagement to impact overall morale.



The employees are representative of an organization of civilians and military personnel whose outstanding and innovative contributions make a direct positive impact on mission goals every day, said AMC Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny.



The 405th Army Field Support Brigade operations directorate noncommissioned officer in charge said she gladly accepts the recognition but she definitely didn’t earn it on her own.



“It’s not a solo victory,” Burnett said. “I could sit here and gloat and be proud of myself, but it’s a team effort. I wouldn’t be successful if I didn’t have such a great team here in operations, as well as my leadership.”



“Sergeant First Class Burnett’s unique ability to foster teamwork and positive work environments throughout the brigade directly contributed to the planning, coordination and successful execution of DEFENDER-Europe 21,” said Larry Torres, the 405th AFSB’s director of operations. “She also led the planning, coordination and execution of the 405th AFSB commander’s forum, and spearheaded the execution of the brigade’s Project Inclusion program.”



“Her dedication and sincere belief that all personnel should be treated with dignity and respect directly contributed to ensuring the brigade commander’s intent was followed and understood by a 6,000 personnel strong workforce consisting of service members, Army civilians, contractors, and local national employees from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Italy,” Torres said.



When the 405th AFSB was tasked to support the no notice Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome mission, Burnett – who has served in the Army for almost 17 years – jumped into action.



“She immediately met the challenge head on and guided the establishment of crisis planning sessions, current operating picture reporting to Army Sustainment Command and Army Materiel Command, commander’s critical information requirements reporting, and daily battle rhythm situational updates,” Torres said.



“Through her demonstrated commitment to the mission and support to our personnel, the brigade was able to deliver logistics support to more than 34,000 Afghan evacuees,” said Torres.



The Brigade’s logistics support for the Afghan evacuee mission consisted of the establishment of Life Support Areas with 3,200 beds, 555 showers, 320 latrines and many other critical services. The brigade also delivered more than 2,500 meals daily and provided round-the-clock bus transportation.



“Ultimately, Sergeant First Class Burnett’s contributions enabled the successful accomplishment of all mission objectives and helped demonstrate America’s commitment to these Afghan citizens who helped the United States during conflict,” said Torres.



The other AMC Employees of the Quarter awardees for Fourth Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021 are:



• Kari Hawkins, Public Affairs Specialist, Headquarters, Army Materiel Command

• Elsa Aguon, Contract Specialist, Army Contracting Command

• Laura Arenivas, Management Analyst, Chemical Materials Activity

• Kelli N. Credle, Small Business Professional, Communications-Electronics Command

• Brian W. Dowell, Explosive Safety Specialist, Joint Munitions Command

• Patrick W. Eldrige, IT Specialist, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

• Mark L. Manor, Environmental Specialist, Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command

• Leah J. Trusley, Supervisory Logistics Management Specialist, Aviation and Missile Command

• Raymond S. Webster, Country Program Manager, Security Assistance Command

• Ann M. Wood, Physical Scientist, Installation Management Command



A placard honoring each selectee is displayed on AMC’s Enterprise Portal (CAC required) on the Employees of the Quarter page at https://hqamc.aep.army.mil/gstaff/amcpe/a/Pages/EOQ.aspx and in the north hallway at AMC Headquarters, 4400 Martin Road, Redstone Arsenal.



(Portions of this article were taken from an article by Kari Hawkins, AMC, dated April 1, 2022.)