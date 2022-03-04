Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Chase Brown

    Airman inspects aircraft part

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Brown, a nondestructive inspector with the 139th...... read more read more

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – After spending seven years active duty, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Brown, a non-destructive inspector with the 139th Maintenance Squadron, enlisted with the 139th Airlift Wing to be able to serve his country part time close to his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

    As a non-destructive inspector, Brown examines a variety of aircraft parts using x-rays, eddy currents, penetrant lines and ultrasound for any damage or discrepancies causing them to be unserviceable.

    “We are kind of like laboratory geeks over here, and it’s a little bit different from the rest of the maintenance career fields,” Brown states.

    Brown is no stranger to the fabrication career field. He previously worked in sheet metal during his active duty service in places like Germany, Bulgaria and the state of Washington.

    “The reason why I joined is kind of funny,” Brown states. “Me and a couple friends got together, kind of got patriotic, talking about we gotta join the military before we get too old and I was the only one to do it. They stayed in Kansas, which isn’t a bad thing, but I got to see the world.”

    Brown is attending Colorado State University online to receive a management information systems degree.

    After spending a year with the 139th, Brown’s advice for anyone on the fence about joining is, “I would say just do it, you won’t regret it, especially if you’re young.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 12:05
    Story ID: 417733
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Chase Brown, by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Airman inspects aircraft part

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT