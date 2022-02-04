U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Brown, a nondestructive inspector with the 139th Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, inspects an aircraft part for cracks under a blacklight at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 2, 2022. Nondestructive inspectors are responsible for employing noninvasive methods to inspect the insides of metal objects identifying possible defects in systems and equipment before anything can become a dangerous problem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 12:05 Photo ID: 7122872 VIRIN: 220402-Z-FP794-1051 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 815.28 KB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman inspects aircraft part, by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.