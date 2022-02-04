Airman inspects aircraft part

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Brown, a nondestructive inspector with the 139th Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, inspects an aircraft part for cracks under a blacklight at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 2, 2022. Nondestructive inspectors are responsible for employing noninvasive methods to inspect the insides of metal objects identifying possible defects in systems and equipment before anything can become a dangerous problem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    Airman Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Chase Brown

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

