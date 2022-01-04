WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course, Class of 2022, Reaches Another Milestone

FORT BENNING, GA – On March 31, members of WHINSEC’s Command and General Staff Officer Course reached another milestone as they completed a Division-level Combined Arms Rehearsal (CAR) at the Clarke Simulation Center.



The exercise ran from March 21 to April 1, the students spent time preparing for the final CAR presentation given to the Senior Instructors from the School of Professional Military Education Faculty.



WHINSEC CGSOC Assistant Professor, COL (RET) Carlos Rodriguez explained the importance of rehearsals during any operation.



“Rehearsals is the critical step of the troop-leading procedures (TLP), is essential to mission success, and the importance of effective rehearsals continues to be relevant now that we’ve returned to decisive-action training. Conducting a full-dress, combined-arms rehearsal (CAR) is the most powerful method to create shared understanding; it prepares units for complex operations while serving as an efficient use of time in consideration of concurrent subordinate rehearsals and pre-combat checks,” he said.



The CAR is part of the Division Offensive Operations module. Known as Module 400, it is comprised of a total of 87 hours of instruction. During the module, students apply U.S Army and Joint doctrine to the conduct of offensive operations at the division-level during Large Scale Ground Combat Operations. They analyze the processes, procedures, and activities associated with the Army Operations Process during offensive operations. Students integrate the concepts of these foundational lessons into the subsequent operations processes and practicums.



This lesson included an instructor-facilitated discussion of rehearsals followed by student-led rehearsals. Students acted as division staff officers, subordinate unit leaders, corps staff officers, or the Opposing Force. Faculty members acted as the division and corps commanders and deputy commanders. The focus of the lesson was to conduct of a Combined Arms Rehearsal and functional rehearsals (information collection, fires, and sustainment) at an appropriate level of detail to further visualization and synchronization of operations.



This year’s CGSOC class contains both military and police officers from 10 Latin American Countries, one Canadian, all US sister services and one civilian from the State Dept.

