Nevada National Guard concludes COVID-19 health response mission

LAS VEGAS – The Nevada National Guard formally wrapped up its largest and lengthiest domestic activation in history after the Guard’s support of the state coronavirus response concluded Thursday.



Exactly two years ago today – April 1, 2020 – the first Nevada National Guardsmen were called on to support the state’s COVID-19 response. By mid-April 2020, support for the response mission peaked with 1,139 Soldiers and Airmen on duty across the state. More than 1,400 Guardsmen would eventually spend time supporting the mission. Taking into account preparation days and accrued leave, Nevada Guard Soldiers and Airmen spent 715 days on the front lines of the state’s coronavirus battle.



Col. Brett Compston, the director of joint and domestic operations for the Nevada National Guard, recounted the Nevada Guard’s contributions to the state’s response during the challenging past two years.



“Examples of the types of tasks we did during the pandemic included setting up mass testing and vaccination locations throughout the state and managing personal protective equipment and distribution warehouses,” Compston said. "We helped distribute PPE, record contact tracing, and performed administrative duties in various laboratories."



“We also supported meal deliveries, established alternate care sites, set up tents outside of the hospitals for additional space, and myriad other miscellaneous missions requested by state officials.”



The statistics recorded by Nevada Guard Soldiers and Airmen during their two years of support were staggering. They performed 833,298 COVID-19 tests and administered 819,330 COVID-19 vaccinations. They delivered 3.8 million pounds of PPE and distributed more than 2.8 million meals throughout communities across the Silver State, including tribal communities.



The Guardsmen supported 62 mobile sites, seven warehouse/logistic distribution centers, five food distribution operations, 23 stationary vaccination operations, two mobile vaccination operations and they sanitized four alternate care facilities.



The coronavirus mission led to some changes within the state’s organizational structure.



Gov. Steve Sisolak requested the Nevada Office of the Military provide oversight of the Division of Emergency Management and Health and Human Services in 2020. The Nevada Legislature made that organizational change with the Nevada Office of the Military overseeing the Division of Emergency Management permanent in 2021.



“We’ve really become a part of the interagency state team,” Compston said. “That integration piece is one of the things we can’t lose in the future. It just has to remain the way we do business moving forward.”



Compston said the Nevada National Guard learned many valuable lessons during the pandemic response.



“The pandemic gave us new insight into ways to better integrate our operations with other state agencies and work hand-in-hand with local governments and organizations during a crisis,” Compston said. “I’m confident the experience will make us better prepared to deal with future crises.”

