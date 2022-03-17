Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada National Guard concludes COVID-19 health response mission

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Nevada National Guardsmen on Joint Task Force 17 pose for a photo at Atomic Motors on Mar. 17, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. The Nevada Guard was activated on Apr. 1, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ceased operations 715 days later on Mar. 15, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 15:02
    Photo ID: 7121169
    VIRIN: 220317-Z-KL044-100
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada National Guard concludes COVID-19 health response mission, by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

