Nevada National Guardsmen on Joint Task Force 17 pose for a photo at Atomic Motors on Mar. 17, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. The Nevada Guard was activated on Apr. 1, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ceased operations 715 days later on Mar. 15, 2022.
This work, Nevada National Guard concludes COVID-19 health response mission, by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
