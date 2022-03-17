Nevada National Guard concludes COVID-19 health response mission

Nevada National Guardsmen on Joint Task Force 17 pose for a photo at Atomic Motors on Mar. 17, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. The Nevada Guard was activated on Apr. 1, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ceased operations 715 days later on Mar. 15, 2022.

