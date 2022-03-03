Leader Rakkasans commemorate Operation Anaconda with memorial workout

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky -- To commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Operation Anaconda Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), completed a memorial workout March 3, 2022, at the Rakkasan Pylon.



The workout was simple, 12 stations around a 5-mile course with one exercise at each station, including burpees, squats, push-ups, lunges, and buddy carries. Soldiers were broken up into groups based on their birth month and traveled together between each station until they finished back at the start point. The highlight of the workout was that each team was led by the youngest Soldier in the group.



“It was a steep learning curve and I enjoyed it,” said Pvt. Dylan Black assigned to Bulldog Company, 1-187th Inf. Regt. “I was humbled by it.”



The unique choice of grouping and leadership was meant to model the overall hectic pace of a 2002 battle faced by Task Force Rakkasan in the Shahi-Kot Valley, Paktia province, Afghanistan. It also demonstrated how Leader Rakkasans continue a legacy of empowering junior leaders to lead from the front.



Soldiers assigned to 1-187th Inf. Regt. as part of Task Force Rakkasan exited CH-47 Chinook helicopters into the freezing temperatures of the Shahi-Kot Valley March 2, 2002, as one of the assault forces during Operation Anaconda.



Task Force Rakkasan Soldiers fought through an extended period of multiple weeks before accomplishing their objective of eliminating Al-Qaeda and Taliban forces in the Shahi-Kot Valley.



Over the memorial workout course, Soldiers completed the exercises wearing body armor to illustrate the intensity of mountain warfare and criticality of camaraderie through shared hardship. They also examined artifacts from Operation Anaconda provided by the Brig. Gen. Don F. Pratt Memorial Museum to further reinforcing their linkage to the unit’s storied past.



“It was one of the most strenuous RAKFITs we have done in this battalion,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Fonger, a squad leader assigned to Crusher Company, 1-187th Inf. Regt. “It definitely helped to bring everyone together and build the unit readiness.”



Following the morning physical training, senior leaders joined in a professional development session with the former brigade and battalion commanders from Operation Anaconda, retired Lt. Gen. Frank Wiercinski and retired Lt. Col. Ron Corkran.



Wiercinksi and Corkran discussed a wide range of topics focusing on how the unit prepared for the deployment, how the unit deployed to the operation, and lessons learned from the historic battle. The discussion followed a question-and-answer session during which the two speakers talked about how lessons from Operation Anaconda could be applied to modern training, operations, and a culture of readiness.



“This was an especially impactful and humbling RAKFIT honoring Task Force Rakkasan and Operation Anaconda on its 20th Anniversary,” said Lt. Col. Michael Harrison, commander, 1-187th Inf. Regt. “Incorporating tough physical training, shared hardship, and teamwork, the event allowed us to reflect on the powerful impact and lasting legacy of the giants who came before us. It definitely makes you proud to be a Soldier.”



(Courtesy story by: 2nd Lt. Thomas Neal)

