Miss Tennessee with the Rakkasans

FORT CAMPBELL,Ky – Tally Bevis, Miss Tennessee 2021, visits the 3rd Brigade Combat Team for lunch and a conversation with Soldiers during her visit to the Warrior Restaurant March 17, 2022.



The purpose of her visit was to promote her social impact initiative, Vote with a Vision, where she calls attention and encourages Soldiers to participate in civic literacy education and voter registration.



“I really want to thank all the Soldiers of 3rd Brigade for their service,” said Bevis. “I know it’s a scary time in our world right now and to know we have Fort Campbell doing incredible training and facilitating such amazing members of our military, I just want to say thank you for all that you’re doing.”



Furthermore, she also hopes the Soldiers would apply the information she provided during her visit, get involved, and register to vote.



“We talked specifically about voting with military members and why most members won’t register to vote because they’ll move away just a couple of years later,” said Pvt. Dylan Ackley, an Infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Brigade, 3BCT. “It did pique my interest to speak to my voting officer, to get more involved, and to register to vote after talking to her.”



Vote with a Vision is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, who’s goal is to register new voters, young and old, across the state, including military members.



Bevis says she wants to inspire younger generations of Americans to vote and that it bothers her that as more members of the Gen Z and Millennial generations are voting they remain underrepresented in the electorate; many Soldiers fall into this category, but she is hoping she can change and improve these statistics.



While eating at the Warrior restaurant, Bevis said she enjoyed her meal, the DFAC staff, and her conversation with the all the Soldiers that attended, it was one of the highlights of her day.



The Soldiers and DFAC staff enjoyed Miss Tennessee’s visit where they had the time to dine with her, speak to her about her voting initiative, and take many pictures to commemorate the momentous occasion.



“It was a huge morale booster having a celebrity [here] and not just our higher commands to give [us] a boost,” said Staff Sgt. Travis Russell, 3BCT Dinning Facility Manager.

