Recruiter Bases Success off of Ability to Help Others Succeed

Courtesy Photo | 220322-N-PS473-1001 NEW ORLEANS (March 22, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anais...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220322-N-PS473-1001 NEW ORLEANS (March 22, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anais Quirarte is this week's Recruiter in the Spotlight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Eric S. Garst) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS – Normally when you ask a Sailor about their accomplishments, they will talk about their last award or major project. However, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans’ Blue Jacket of the Year, Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anais Quirarte, considers the ability to help others succeed as her biggest accomplishment.



Quirarte does not speak of the 12 consecutive months of awards she has received or how well she has done in recruiting. She won’t talk about being the Blue Jacket of the Year or the long list of achievements that got her there. For her, the ability to help change someone’s life is the most rewarding part of recruiting.



“AO3 Quirarte has made invaluable contributions to our growing E-Talent team and shows the maturity and integrity that we seek in our senior petty officers,” said Cmdr. Jeremy Braun, commanding officer of NTAG New Orleans. “She has hit every target that we have put in front of her and does so with pride and commitment.”



Quirarte is excited to be a recruiter because she gets to be a catalyst for someone making an important decision in their life.



“One thing I have come across when I talk to people is that they feel like people in the military have it all figured out,” Quirarte said. “We are the same as everyone else. We all are figuring it out together. I wasn’t in the best place in my life when I joined. Joining was the best decision ever!”

Quirarte has served for six years—first aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and now NTAG New Orleans.



“The Navy gave me another chance at life,” Quirarte said. “This is not just a job for me. I was able to gain financial security, independence, confidence, respect and perspective. I want to help others to be able to do the same!”



Quirarte hit the ground running when she arrived at NTAG New Orleans a year and a half ago, and she hasn’t slowed down since.



“She is a go-getter,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Jamie Britt, E-Talent director. “She comes to work every day ready to conquer. She is hungry for knowledge, and when we sit down and have training, she implements immediately. It’s refreshing to work with a Sailor like AO3 Quirarte!”



NTAG New Orleans’ role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy’s Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans’ Area of Responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles within Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).