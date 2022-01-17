The Red Knights conduct a Deployment Readiness Exercise

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – The 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment conducted a Deployment Readiness Exercise (DRE) in order to prepare for the brigade Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) Jan. 17 through Jan. 28, 2022.



The purpose of a DRE is to provide an evaluation for commanders, at all levels, to determine the strengths and weaknesses of each commander’s ability to deploy to anywhere in the world without advance notice.



“The DRE had a lot of value,” said Capt. Jordan Dix, Charlie Battery commander, 3-320th FA. “It showed us where we are as a battery and gave Soldiers an idea of what to expect in preparation for a deployment.”

The exercise provided commanders within the battalion with real-world training opportunities, such as preparation for a task force assembly area to validate readiness within their batteries.



“I thought the DRE went smoothly,” said Staff Sgt. Troy Wiek, a unit movement officer with Alpha Battery, 3-320th. “We got the call and within two hours everyone was at the battery [ready] for inspection.”



Unique from the other batteries, Fox Battery confirmed their equipment readiness and ability to quickly conduct troop leading procedures and execute a rearm, refuel, and resupply point.



“The DRE was my first real tasking within the battery,” said 2nd Lt. Kimberly Weber, distribution platoon leader, Fox Battery, 3-320th. “The rearm, refuel, and resupply point was a good example of the type of missions I can expect to lead, and my platoon did an incredible job showing me the ropes and facilitating the handover from the previous platoon leader to myself.”



Following the battalion DRE, the unit conducted recovery and after-action reviews to see what areas needed improvement or adjustment.



The consensus after the review was to adjust the maintenance schedule so equipment with priority would be worked on first, to fix the deficiencies in the Soldier readiness profiles, and to make improvements to the unit movement officer program for proficiency.



“Most of the Soldiers in my section are new to the Army,” said Sgt. Cole Gardner, fire control specialist, with Alpha Battery, 3-320th. “The DRE really helped us since it showed Soldiers the basics of preparing for a deployment while continuing to be as ready as they can be personally.”



(Courtesy story by: Sgt. Sally Armstrong)

