IWTS Hawaii Sailors Honored for Volunteer Efforts Preserving USS Missouri

Courtesy Photo | Sailors from Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii were was recognized for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sailors from Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii were was recognized for their volunteer efforts preserving the USS Missouri, and awarded “Outstanding Adopt-a-Space” and “Outstanding Military Group Support” for 2021 by USS Missouri’s Director of Volunteers. Additionally, Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Jacklyn McVay was awarded the USS Missouri Legacy Award/Outstanding Military Volunteer for 2021. see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Each Thursday morning Sailors from Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii can be found volunteering onboard USS Missouri (BB 63), preserving the Battleship, famous for being the site of surrender that marked the end of World War II.



During a ceremony on Mar. 24, the IWTS Hawaii volunteers were recognized for their efforts by the Missouri’s Director of Volunteers and received plaques for the “Outstanding Adopt-a-Space” and “Outstanding Military Group Support” for 2021; and Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Jacklyn McVay was awarded the USS Missouri Legacy Award/Outstanding Military Volunteer by USS.



IWTS Hawaii Sailors spend time preserving the deck, maintaining historic gun mounts, and cleaning the space that the site adopted through the Missouri “Adopt-a-Space program.”



“It is always a great experience going over to help preserve and maintain a significant piece of Naval history,” said McVay. “There are a lot of times that we will go to the ship, planning on cleaning the bridge, but are then ask us to help with anything from moving teak wood to disassembling a gun mount for refurbishment and replacement. While it may be a small amount of time that we give to the ship, the help that we do provide and the lasting contribution is amazing.”



McVay has been volunteering onboard the USS Missouri for the past two years.



Information Systems Technician Submarines 1st Class Tyler Silliman is in charge of planning the volunteer events for the site’s Sailors. His coordinated efforts have resulted in more than 100 hours of volunteer work from 14 Sailors participating in the program throughout 2021.



“Taking pride in our space aboard the historical bridge is something our Sailors look forward to every single Thursday,” said Silliman. “Our site’s Sailors are very appreciative of the opportunities given to us to support the USS Missouri.”



All of IWTS Hawaii’s Sailors who take part in the program are proud of their volunteer efforts onboard the historic warship to preserve a significant piece of Naval history, and maintain the outstanding relationship that has been fostered with the Missouri Volunteer Organization.



“I am so proud of the entire IWTS Hawaii team for their volunteer work,” said Cmdr. Tim Raymie, Information Warfare Training Command San Diego’s Commanding Officer. “Not only are the team outstanding information warfare instructors, but also great Naval professionals who take pride in their Naval heritage and whose dedication to keeping the Missouri in pristine shape will help future Sailors and civilians fully appreciate the ship’s proud history and legacy.”



IWTS Hawaii, is one of three training sites under Information Warfare Training Command San Diego (IWTCSD). As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), IWTC San Diego provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.