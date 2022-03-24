Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTS Hawaii Sailors Honored for Volunteer Efforts Preserving USS Missouri

    IWTS Hawaii Sailors Honored for Volunteer Efforts Preserving USS Missouri

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Sailors from Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii were was recognized for their volunteer efforts preserving the USS Missouri, and awarded “Outstanding Adopt-a-Space” and “Outstanding Military Group Support” for 2021 by USS Missouri’s Director of Volunteers. Additionally, Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Jacklyn McVay was awarded the USS Missouri Legacy Award/Outstanding Military Volunteer for 2021.

    USS Missouri
    NETC
    CIWT
    IWTC San Diego

