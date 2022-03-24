Sailors from Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii were was recognized for their volunteer efforts preserving the USS Missouri, and awarded “Outstanding Adopt-a-Space” and “Outstanding Military Group Support” for 2021 by USS Missouri’s Director of Volunteers. Additionally, Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Jacklyn McVay was awarded the USS Missouri Legacy Award/Outstanding Military Volunteer for 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 08:30 Photo ID: 7117827 VIRIN: 220324-N-N0484-1001 Resolution: 3000x2250 Size: 2.82 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTS Hawaii Sailors Honored for Volunteer Efforts Preserving USS Missouri, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.