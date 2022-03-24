Sailors from Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii were was recognized for their volunteer efforts preserving the USS Missouri, and awarded “Outstanding Adopt-a-Space” and “Outstanding Military Group Support” for 2021 by USS Missouri’s Director of Volunteers. Additionally, Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Jacklyn McVay was awarded the USS Missouri Legacy Award/Outstanding Military Volunteer for 2021.
IWTS Hawaii Sailors Honored for Volunteer Efforts Preserving USS Missouri
