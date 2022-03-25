USS Frank Cable Departs Brisbane, Australia

The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed Brisbane, Australia, March 25.



Brisbane was Frank Cable’s first port visit since departing Apra Harbor, Guam, March 1. While in the capitol city of Queensland, more than 200 Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners volunteered in Operation Flood Assist cleanup efforts, working side-by-side with members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF).



At the end of February and into the first week of March, Queensland experienced record-breaking flooding that devastated the Queensland territory. The evening prior to arriving in Brisbane, a call went out to the crew requesting assistance in cleanup efforts. In less than an hour all signup lists were full.



"This was a heartfelt opportunity to help our friends in need," said Capt. Albert Alarcon, USS Frank Cable's commanding officer. "Our crew genuinely appreciated serving the Brisbane community and enjoyed the fellowship and friendship with our Australian Defence Force counterparts and local residents."



Local, national, and ADF media were keen to learn about Frank Cable and her crew as this was the first visit for the 43 year-old ship to the city of Brisbane. Media also reported on Sailors working with the ADF to clear wreckage and debris from Teralba Park.



Visiting U.S allies from “down under” was – for many Frank Cable Sailors and civil service mariners – a first and provided a unique opportunity to work together and forge new friendships.



“When we got here, we heard about the disasters that had struck, and we wanted to see what we could do to help,” said Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jonathon Sjoblom, one of Frank Cable’s Sailors who volunteered. “Any part that we can do to help relieve any of that stress and that burden from them [flooding victims]; we want to be a part of that.”



Frank Cable hosted many visitors as well – ranging from ADF officials to government officials. This included a visit by the Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, who visited the crew to personally thank them for their support in the recovery efforts of Operation Flood Assist. As crewmembers wrapped up sweat-filled days building camaraderie between the two allies, ADF Maj. Gen. Jake Ellwood, of the Queensland reconstruction authority, also visited the crew to thank them for their support in the ongoing recovery efforts.



As the crew bid adieu to the city of Brisbane, they had one final mission to complete their port visit. Frank Cable paid tribute to the aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV 2) by laying a wreath as the ship steamed through the Coral Sea.



Lexington was lost on the afternoon of May 8, 1942 during the Battle of Coral Sea. The wreath was donated to the ship by Brisbane’s Coral Sea Commemorative Association which serves to remind Queenslanders of the naval battle fought off the Northern Coast.



“Shipmates, we are gathered here this late afternoon on the year of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Coral Sea,” said Lt. Antony Kaniaru, Frank Cable’s command chaplain. “We gather to remember the shipmates of the USS Lexington and others who fell at this battle in the Coral Sea in the Second World War.”



Affectionately nicknamed “Lady Lex”, she lies at a depth 9,800 feet about 500 miles east off the coast of Queensland. Recently the wreckage was found on March 4, 2018 by the research vessel Petrel.



This deployment is the ship’s second patrol since turning over lead maintenance activity responsibilities with her sister ship, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), in September 2021.



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



For more information about Frank Cable visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FrankCableAS40.

